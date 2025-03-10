OBITUARY: Carol R. Wright

Carol R. Wright

November 1, 1944 – December 28, 2024

Murfreesboro, Tennessee – Carol Rose Wright, nee Koesterer, 80, a faithful servant of our Lord, passed away in TN surrounded by her three children.

Born in Belleville, Il, she graduated from the Academy of Notre Dame in 1962. Two years later she married her husband, James W. Wright. Carol made a career in banking at Belleville National Bank, Boatmen’s Bank and Union Bank.

A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday 3/22/25 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Freeburg, IL. Noon visitation at church followed by 1 pm Mass.

Full obituary @ smithfamilyfcs.com

Published by Belleville News-Democrat from Mar. 9 to Mar. 16, 2025.