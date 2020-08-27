Carol Leah Cohen, age 63 of La Vergne passed away Tuesday August 25, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. Ms. Cohen worked for the State of Tennessee before retiring after 31 years of service.

Preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Lillian Cohen and brother, Larry Cohen.

She is survived by her daughter, Marcia Jo and her son in law, Maurice as well as her grandchildren, Jayla and Deshawn; sister to, Marsha and brother in law, Dennis, sister to, Norman and Jimmy and Aunt to many Nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 4:00PM to 6:00PM Friday with a Celebration of life service at 6:00PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. www.woodfinchapel.com