OBITUARY: Carol K. Pitts

Carol K. Pitts, age 64, passed away on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and manager at Kroger Deli. She was a loving wife, mother and her most cherished title of Mimi.

Carol is survived by her parents, Jim Young and Peggy Victory Young; husband, Mike Pitts; son, Matt (Katie) Pitts; daughter, Kayla (Anthony) Leonard; brother, Roger (Debbie) Young; sisters, Vicky (Tony) Haynes, Kim (Steve Burris); grandchildren Heather, Waylon, Josie Leonard and Madelyn Grace Pitts.

Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until time of chapel service at 12:00 PM, Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Bro. Doyle Hayes officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

