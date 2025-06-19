OBITUARY: Carol Helen (Wennstrom) Wilson

Carol Helen (Wennstrom) Wilson, age 91, of Murfreesboro, passed away on June 16, 2025. Carol was born on March 16, 1934, in Chicago, Illinois. She grew up in downtown Chicago with her parents, Pearl and Harry Wennstrom, and her two younger siblings, Christine and Kenneth. As a teenager, Carol enjoyed competing in speed ice skating and attending Chicago Cubs games for just 25 cents a seat.

Carol met her late husband, Charles “Chuck” Wilson, while he was stationed at Fort Sill during the Korean War. Their love story began when Chuck’s sister, Frances, wrote to him about her neighbor Carol. A courtship blossomed through a series of heartfelt letters, and once they met in person, Carol and Chuck were quickly engaged and married on March 27, 1954. They started a family soon after. Their oldest daughter, Dawn, was born in July 1955, followed by Karen in September 1956, and their youngest daughter, Kim, in 1963. A gracious, loving, and selfless mother, Carol devoted her life to raising her family.

In the 1990s, Carol and Chuck moved to Tennessee following Chuck’s retirement. For thirty years, Carol enjoyed swimming in their backyard pool, tending to her rose garden, and watching John Wayne movies. After Chuck’s passing in 2020, Carol moved into an independent living facility, where she quickly made friends by playing cards and dancing the jitterbug at social events.

Above all else, Carol was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, lovingly known as “GG.” She was happiest watching her babies play, whether in person or over FaceTime. She was the glue that held her family together and will be dearly missed by each and every one of them, especially without her delightfully off-key renditions of “Happy Birthday.”

Carol was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Charles, by her siblings, Christine and Kenneth.

She is survived by her three daughters: Dawn (Jeff) Adcock, Karen (Danny) Yeager, and Kim Alden; five grandchildren: Alicia (Carl) Williamson, Jefferson (Eve) Adcock, Nicole (Garrett) Heim, Ashley (David) Poss, and Johnny (Rachel) Alden; and eleven great-grandchildren: Zoe and Elle Williamson, Tyler, Holt, and Adelaide Adcock, Emerson, Avery, Zari, and Tyson Heim, and Carolyn and Charley Poss.

Services:

Friday, June 20, 2025

Gathering of Family and Friends

11:00 am – 1:00 pm

Roselawn Funeral Home

5350 NW Broad Street

Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129

Friday, June 20, 2025

Service to Celebrate

1:00 pm

Roselawn Funeral Home

5350 NW Broad Street

Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129

