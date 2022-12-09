OBITUARY: Carol Ann Martinez

Carol Ann Martinez went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, she was 79 years old.

She was a native of Pontiac, Michigan and a resident of Tennessee for over 30 years. She was a beloved teacher for more than 20 years.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, George and Ethel Strickland Killian; children, Tina Marie Mazzie and Joseph Lee Killian; and brothers, Edward Killian and Bill Killian.

She is survived by her husband, Aaron Martinez; children, Tracy Lynn Martinez, Francie Louise Holder, Deborah (Karl) Kay Martinez-Ripka and Lauren (Brandon) Michelle Plunkett; grandchildren, Tony Mazzie, Christina Mazzie-Bieling, Melissa Killian, Cassandra Entwistle, Jessica Killian, Trevor Stoughton, Garrett Stoughton, Matthew Holder, Benjamin Holder, Rebekah Holder, Hannah Holder, Nathaniel Martinez, Conner Ripka, Winry Plunkett and Mira Plunkett; and great-grandchildren, Ellie-Mae Stoughton, Cooper Bieling, Mazzie Bieling, Collett Killian and Allisa Mazzie.

Visitation will be 2:00-5:00 PM, Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ghana West Africa Missions at www.gwam.org

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

