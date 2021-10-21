Carol Ann Koontz Reid, age 81 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Monday, October 18, 2021.

Carol was born October 28, 1939, to the late Ralph S. and Ethyl A. Hamilton Koontz in Mattoon, IL. She was an only child. Carol lived in Mount Vernon, IL until the age of three, then returned to Mattoon, IL. She graduated from Mattoon High School in May of 1957. Carol Married Gene E. Reid in July of 1957. They had four daughters together, LuAnn Reid, Peggy L. Santiago, Janet J. Brazle, and Lori D. Ross.

Carol held a wide variety of jobs over the course of her life including Bookkeeper, Export Manager, Florist, and Elementary School Cafeteria Manager. She was a die-hard St. Louis Cardinals fan her entire life. Carol was an avid crafter and loved sports. She was a 4-H leader, Girl Scout leader, and Sunday School teacher. Carol was a member of Northside Baptist Church.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph S., and Ethyl A. Hamilton Koontz; the father of her children, Gene E. Reid; and daughters, Peggy L. Santiago, and LuAnn Reid.

Carol is survived by her daughters, Janet J. Brazle and Lori D. Ross both of Murfreesboro, TN; six grandchildren, Jeanne (Mark) Cole, Dustin Stevenson, Madeleine Brazle, Clara Brazle, Wesley Brazle, and Sara Ross; and two great-grandchildren, Lorelai, and Mason Cole.

Visitation will be from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM Monday, October 25, 2021, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM Monday following the visitation with Pastor David Bramble officiating. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at the Dodge Grove Cemetery in Mattoon, IL.

Memorials may be made to Northside Baptist Church or the charity of your choice in memory of Carol.

An online guestbook for the Reid family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.