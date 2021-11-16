Mrs. Carmon Galena Simmons Davis, age 93, of Murfreesboro, TN went to be with the Lord Monday, November 15, 2021.

She was born in Vienna, IL to the late Louise and Maude Reagan Simmons.

Mrs. Davis grew up the daughter of a minister and embraced a traditional role her entire life. She retired from Arthur Junior High in Arthur, IL as the school secretary. Mrs. Davis was a faithful member of Northside Baptist Church and made sure to attend Sunday School every week. She was known for her friendly personality and dry sense of humor.

Mrs. Davis is survived by her husband of 71 years, Owen Davis; daughters, Marilyn Roney and her husband Richard of Murfreesboro and Martha England and her husband Garry of Sperry, OK; grandchildren, Nathan Roney and his wife Maria, Sarah Grisham and her husband Lee, Caleb Roney and his wife Katie, Matthew England and his wife Jill, Andrew England and his wife Kelly, Elizabeth Eckler and her husband Tanner, and Noah England and his wife Laurel; and 17 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

