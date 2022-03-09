Mrs. Carmine Vickers Faulk of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022, she was 88 years old.

She was a native of Cannon Co. and was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Paul Faulk; children, Kathi Hasty, Russell Faulk, Gail Merritt; parents, Grady Vickers, and Nancy Lucille Underwood Vickers; sisters, Wanda Davenport, Opal Johnson, and Joyce Brewer.

Mrs. Faulk was a member of Gethsemane Apostolic House of Prayer and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother.

She is survived by her son, David Faulk and wife Debbie; grandchildren, Casey Gilley, Kristin Jackson and husband Shane, Randall Smith and wife Jessica, Jennifer Dodd and husband Robbie, Angie Merritt, Kim Russ and husband Scott, Faith Faulk, Eric Faulk and wife Rebecca; 18 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Grady Vickers.

Visitation will be Friday 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro. Funeral service will be Saturday at 11:00 AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/