Mrs. Carmine Tittle Reed Johnston passed away at her residence on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, she was 83 years old.

She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and worked at Bridgestone. Carmine attended Franklin Road Baptist Church.

Carmine was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur Tittle, Sr., and Julie Jennings Tittle; brothers, Joe B. Tittle, Paul Howard Tittle, and Arthur Tittle, Jr.; and sisters, Dixie Lee Crockett and Wilma Barrett.

She is survived by her husband, Harry Johnston; daughters, Linda Davis and Denise (John) Scott both of Murfreesboro; sister, Ruby Walls of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Quana (Mike) Reed, Chivon (Don) Stephens; great-grandchildren, Alisse (Jonathan) Escobar, Dayla Stephens and Lillie (Phillip) Fickes, Abigale Reed, Alayna Reed; and great-great-grandson, Carson Escobar all of Murfreesboro.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 1:00 PM, Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers with Daniel Braithwaite officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

