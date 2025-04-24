OBITUARY: Carmelita Annie Ojeda

Carmelita Annie Ojeda, or the “Good” Karma as she would say. Like most she had struggles of her own struggles. Despite them, she had a Flame in her that was so Bright!

She was full of laughter. The silly things she would do when she was a little girl continued to adulthood. Where you were down, she had a way of making you laugh, turning serious moments into jokes. You couldn’t help but laugh she would talk in her rez voice. The smile she gave could brighten up the room and it did.

She loved her babies. She didn’t get the chance to raise her son, but she raised her niece. The bond they had together couldn’t be broken! She did anything for her niece. She was a big impact on her nephew as well.

Carmelita also took care of her mother daily, with no hesitation. What her mom needed and wanted she always got her. Even if it seemed impossible!

She loved to party! The parties will never be the same without her Beautiful smile in the room or her singing out of tune.

Carmelita will be remembered as kind, sweet, caring, and loving to anyone she came across! Always with a smile on her face! She was the person you could turn to with no judgement. She was a good listener.

Family was everything to her! Carm was a beautiful soul inside and out. Anyone that was in her presence got to see that.