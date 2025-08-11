OBITUARY: Carlene Turner Henry

Carlene Turner Henry, of Murfreesboro, passed away peacefully the morning of Thursday, August 7, with her daughters by her side. She was 76 years old.

Carlene was born on September 27, 1948, in McMinnville, Tennessee, to Finis and Dorothy Hillis Turner. She spoke fondly of her childhood years in Cartersville, Georgia, particularly of the father she thought the world of, who died when she was 13. Her mother brought Carlene and her two brothers back to the McMinnville area, where they lived with her grandparents. Carlene often recounted memories of her grandmother, Ma, who was perhaps responsible for the resilience she carried through life. There was no day too tough for Carlene. Her grandmother, mother, and she shared a love for shopping and pretty shoes, and she passed it along to her daughters and granddaughters.

Carlene graduated from City High School of McMinnville in 1966 and attended Middle Tennessee State University. She married Larry Henry (1945-2014) in 1969, settling in Murfreesboro, where they raised two daughters, Carla and Shelley. Carlene is survived by Carla Thurman and her husband Greg of Franklin, and Shelley Czajkowski and her husband Christer of Murfreesboro. She will always be Mimi to eight adored grandchildren: Hannah, Noah, Whitman, Claire, Carleigh, Ellie, Nils, and Annie. In 2007, she was also blessed with Greg’s children, Josh and Whitney, and their families.

When her girls were young, Carlene took great pride in restoring their Bell Street home. She could be seen laying a brick sidewalk by hand in the yard she meticulously kept, hanging wallpaper in the stairwell, collecting cherry reproduction furniture, or playing the upright piano at the bottom of the stairs. Christmas was her favorite holiday, and she put her whole heart into making each one memorable. Carlene cherished time with her family, and even Parkinson’s Disease couldn’t keep her from the ballfield or a day on the beach with her grandchildren.

The Office of the President at MTSU was Carlene’s work home for thirty years. She enjoyed those days as Executive Assistant with her many colleagues, as well as her involvement in the community at the center of charitable causes alongside dear friends. Her daughters’ elementary years at Campus School gave Carlene lifelong companions lovingly known as The Lolligaggers. Sitting at the kitchen table with grandchildren playing games was her delight, and for 20 years, she enjoyed the company of her regular Bunco group. Carlene looked forward to every trip – the annual Lolligager summer getaway, New York City with the girls, a weekend of golf with retirement buddies, and favorite places like 30A with her family.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 17, at Jennings & Ayers in Murfreesboro. Visitation will begin at noon, followed by a 3:00 pm service.

In remembrance of Carlene, a charitable donation may be made to Alive Hospice, to whom the family is grateful for compassionate care. https://www.alivehospice.org/get-involved/give/.

Thank you, Mimi, for your steadfast grounding in love, loyalty, hard work, grace, and perseverance.

