Carla Renee’ Prince – Ladd, age 64 of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at St. Thomas Rutherford Medical Center in Murfreesboro. She was born in Cook County, Illinois on May 22, 1961, to Carlos and Faye (Keller) Prince. She worked at Shrader Automotive in Nashville and UTSI before retiring from Cubic Precision. Artistic by nature, she enjoyed making arts and crafts, as well as decorating, and gardening. She was an avid fan of Vanderbilt and enjoyed attending football games. Her most important role was being Rae Rae to her grandchildren and Rah Rah to her great-niece and great-nephew. She cherished the time spent with her beloved family, especially taking the grandchildren to the park or shopping.

A Christian woman, she watched World Outreach every Sunday. Carla will be remembered by all who knew and loved her; her ENERGY, enthusiasm, kind and loving nature as well as her contagious sense of humor were unparalleled. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Tara Jade Gardner; grandparents, Russell and Ruby Keller and Claude and Essie Prince; and aunts and uncles, Bobby Keller, Buis (Hazel) Prince, and Frances (Howard) Posey.

In addition to her parents, Carla is survived by her loving daughter, Brittany (Johnathan) Cunningham; grandchildren, Annistyn and Ramsey Cunningham; sister, Pamela (Mark) Thurman; brother, Phillip (Emma) Prince; nieces, Breanna Thurman and Abby Fenichel; nephews, Derek (Carrie) Prince and Brandon (Adrian) Thurman; great-niece, Toryn Thurman; great-nephew, Cooper Thurman; aunt, Brenda (Bob) Worthington and Carolyn Keller; and a multitude of cousins.

Visitation will be from 12-2 pm on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Interment will be at Franklin Memorial Gardens.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home 300 1st Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398, (931)967-2222, www.moorecortner.com

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This obituary was published by Moore-Cortner Funeral Home.

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