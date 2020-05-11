Carl Richard Scantland

Carl Richard Scantland, age 74 of Murfreesboro died Wednesday May 6, 2020. He was a native of Jackson County TN. and was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie Ernest Scantland, Nanny Lovell Lawson Scantland; brothers, Glen Scantland, Carlos Scantland, Grover Scantland; sisters, Barbara Scantland Farthera, Judy Scantland.

Mr. Scantland was retired from Lewis Bakery.

He is survived by his niece; Glenna Westbrooks and husband Tim of Unionville; great niece, Faith Westbrooks; great nephews, Taylor and Elijah Westbrooks and host of other family and friends.

Private visitation will be Monday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside Monday 12Noon at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com

