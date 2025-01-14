OBITUARY: Carl Keith Ensey

Carl Keith Ensey was born September 15, 1957, in Bedford County to the late James and Annette Ensey. He was also preceded in death by his brother, David Karroll Ensey. Keith passed away at home on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, surrounded by his family.

Keith is survived by his loving wife Gloria Renegar Ensey and his children Ashlee (Judson) Hover, Brad (Jaimi) Ensey, and Mindy (John) Harker. Also survived by six grandchildren: Prentice Hover, Laurel Ensey, Cayson Hover, Kayleigh Harker, Conrad Ensey, and Kyland Harker. Keith also leaves behind a brother, Kenneth (Gay) Ensey.

In addition to being co-owner/operator of Keith’s One Stop Exterminating, Keith was a devoted Christian, brother, husband, father, grandfather (Diddy). God gave us Keith to be a well-known witness for Christ; “The Bug Man;” sideline coach, energetic and shameless singer and dancer; Mr. Fix-It Man; builder of playgrounds, churches, and houses for others; basketball superstar (at least in his own mind); comedian; peacemaker; kind and generous friend; an all-around good buddy and mentor to many.

Visitation was Monday, January 13, 2025, 10:00 am – 11:00 am with a Funeral service at 11:00 am at Murfreesboro Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cothran Cemetery. https://murfreesborofuneralhome.com

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, Nashville, TN

https://rmhcnashville.com/donate

