Carl Edward Adkins Sr., 88, beloved husband and father, passed away on April 19, 2020, at his home in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Carl was born in Lake County, Tennessee, and was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Nicholas Adkins and Eunice Boyd Adkins; and brothers, Luther, Leonard, Forrest, Clayton, Wayne, and Odie Adkins.

Mr. Adkins is survived by his wife, Nancy Price Adkins; son, Carl Edward Adkins, Jr. (Martha) of Murfreesboro; daughters, Jenny Adkins (Hollings Andrews) of Cookeville, Tennessee, and Alisa Kaye Adkins of Nashville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Chip Adkins of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Abbey (Sam) Simpson of Ireland; and brother, L.D. (Carolyn) Adkins of Union City, Tennessee; and Ruth Adkins of Russellville, Alabama.

He attended Freed-Hardeman University, David Lipscomb University and Vanderbilt University’s Peabody College, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts. Carl met his wife at Freed-Hardeman, and they were married for 61 years. He was a pharmaceutical representative for GlaxoSmithKline, where he retired in 1995.

Mr. Adkins loved to travel and visited all 50 states, and several foreign countries. He and his six brothers were drafted into the Army. He was a member of the American Legion. He also served as a volunteer and supported the Healing Hands International, Mount Dora Children’s Home, and City of Children. He worked with the Boy Scouts and coached Junior Pro basketball. He served on several boards and was a member of North Boulevard Church of Christ for 58 years.

A private service will be held Wednesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers are Clyde Bush, Lindsey Miller, Billy Nix, Perry Campbell, Bill Weaver, Walter Jenkins, Jim Estes, Johnnie Pitman, Clark Gannon, and Bobby Adams In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Adkins’ memory to North Boulevard Church of Christ or Boy Scouts of America-Middle Tennessee Council.