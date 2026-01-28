OBITUARY: Carl Douglas ‘Joe’ Edwards

Carl Douglas “Joe” Edwards, age 64, passed away on Friday, January 23, 2026 at Quality Center and Rehab in Lebanon. He was a native of Murfreesboro and retired as a printing press operator.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Fount Edwards and Clara Christine White Edwards; brother, Ernest Edwards.

He is survived by his daughter, Danielle (Brandon) Leaver; brothers, Fount Edwards, Jr, David (Della) Edwards, Roger Edwards and Donald (Suzanne) Edwards, Robert L. Edwards, Clyde (Sheila) Edwards; sisters, Shirley (Glenn) Orrand, Peggy Manus, Wanda (Barry) Martin, Betty (Buford) Pitts, Sally (Alan) Winfrey, Mildred (Earl) Campbell and Rita (Ronald) Montgomery; grandchildren, Cole, Kamden, Serenity, Kaden; and great-grandson, Cameron.

Visitation will be Sunday, February 15, 2026, 2:00 until time of celebration of life at 3:00 PM at Christian Life Church, 745 Cason Lane, Murfreesboro.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email