Carl Buckner was born Jan. 21, 1933 in Nashville, TN and moved with his family to Murfreesboro when he was one year old where his father, Dr. Hiram Buckner, along with his mother, Jean Pylant Buckner established a home and a practice as the first chiropractor in town. Carl spent his elementary and middle school years attending Crichlow Grammar School, Training School (now Campus School) and freshman and sophomore years at Central High School. The family then moved to Carlsbad, New Mexico where he completed his junior and senior years. While in high school, Carl was awarded a football scholarship to Baylor University and joined the Navy Reserve. Soon after arriving at Baylor, he was drafted into the regular Navy to serve in the Korean Conflict and was stationed in Memphis, TN, Great Lakes, IL and Jacksonville, FL.

After his military service, Carl returned to New Mexico and entered Eastern New Mexico University where he met his wife, Georgia. They were married in 1955 and would have celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary this coming January.

Over the next several years, Carl and Georgia lived in many places throughout Arizona, California, and New Mexico as Carl advanced his career in education. In 1971, Carl moved his family back to his beloved hometown of Murfreesboro and became the principal of Bradley School. In 1972, Carl became the first principal at Riverdale High School where he had the opportunity to impact many lives in Murfreesboro. One of his great points of pride was the fact that he was able to hand each of his own children their high school diploma as their principal.

In 1982, Carl was elected Superintendent of Rutherford County Schools where he served for four years. In 1988, Carl became the first principal of LaVergne High School from which he retired in 1996. He was a born educator and his days as a teacher and principal were the best days of his life, providing him with many stories and memories that he was always ready to share with whomever would listen.

After retirement from education, Carl and Georgia opened the “Simply Southern” bed and breakfast on Tennessee Blvd in Murfreesboro which they ran for seven years. More recently, Carl has worked on his son’s farm in Bell Buckle where driving the tractor always made him smile.

Carl is survived by his wife, Georgia and three children: Patrece Buckner McCrary, Steve Buckner (Laura) and Dan Buckner (Jennifer) as well as two siblings: Brig. General, Ret. David Buckner of Murfreesboro and sister Esther Gray (Orval) of Woodbury.

The pride and joy of his life were his grandchildren: Will McCrary (Cayce), Aubrey McCrary (Dawn), Ryan Buckner, Greg Buckner, Allison Buckner Rowell (Harley), Jerrod Buckner, and Max Buckner as well as 3 great-grandchildren: Ethan Loyd, Annabelle McCrary, and Addilyn McCrary.

Carl was a member of World Outreach Church where he has faithfully attended online and TV services for the last few years. He was a good man, a great husband, a wonderful father, and a dedicated citizen.

Visitation with family will be a drive-by visitation where family will greet friends at their cars with social distancing. Guests are expected to wear face masks as they greet the family. Drive-by Visitation will be held at Woodfin Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 2:00 Pm until 4:00 PM. Carl died of surgical complications and COVID. A private burial will be at the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Nashville, TN. In lieu of flowers, send donations to the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation which will directly support the medical staff in the St. Thomas Rutherford COVID Unit. Address donations to Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation, 1700 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37129. Please mention the Buckner Family so your donation will be routed correctly.

An online guestbook for the Buckner family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.