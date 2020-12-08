Carina “Corey” Heimburger, died Monday, December 7, 2020. She was born October 26, 1954 in New Jersey but had lived in Murfreesboro the past 30 years. She was preceded in death by her mother, Marie Matthews and her father, Peter M. Heimburger.

Corey is survived by her brothers, Peter and John Heimburger.

Also left to mourn her vacancy in their lives are Chris Perkins, Beverly Gardner, Javier and his wife Erica Garcia, Kim Duncan, Linda Stone, and her fellow pool buddies at Saint Clair.

Corey was a 1992 graduate of MTSU, but she was most proud of her military career, having spent eight years in the Army, retiring as a recruiter.

Burial will be Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Pegram, Tennessee.

Visitation will be Friday, December 11, 2020, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

A special love and thanks to all her wonderful caregivers at Alive Hospice Murfreesboro.