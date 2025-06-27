OBITUARY: Calvin Carroll

Calvin Carroll, 77, was called to be with the Lord on June 23rd, 2025 at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford in Murfreesboro, TN. He was the son of William Arnold and Kathleen Carroll of Bryant, Alabama.

Calvin spent his life doing what he loved; helping others and serving the lord. He owned and operated his own pest control business for several years, servicing areas such as Georgia, Alabama, and several parts of a growing Middle Tennessee. After selling the business, Calvin put in 15 years at Pillsbury/General Mills, where he retired in 2010.

Besides his success and hard work in these jobs, his greatest contributions were his two biggest passions: family and serving the Lord.

Calvin would do anything and everything for his family. Working several jobs just so Christmas was a little more special, being at nearly every field trip as everyone’s favorite chaperone, or simply lending an ear and giving heartfelt advice when you needed it the most.

Calvin’s ministry sprawled several decades, starting all the way back on the New Year’s Eve service he was saved in 1974. Calvin led several churches for 50 years through the southern region, even having his own radio broadcast earlier in his ministry. He spent the majority of his life serving others, volunteering his time to those in need, and giving glory to His name.

If you’ve ever seen Calvin preach, you sure never forgot it. This man embodied what a good ole preacherboy is, was, and forever will be.

Calvin is survived by spouse Kimberly Carroll, sister Deborah Carroll, children Tim Carroll and spouse Amy Carroll, Brian Carroll and partner Jamie Daniel, Kevin Carroll and spouse Rachel Carroll, Steven Carroll and partner Katherine Dickau; grandchildren, Brandon Carroll and spouse Paige Carroll, Tyler Carroll and spouse Erin Carroll, Tiffany Owen and spouse Daniel Owen, Nicklas Carroll and spouse Kelley Carroll, Chase Carroll, Tony Carroll, and 11 great grandchildren.

Calvin was preceded in death by parents William Arnold and Kathleen Carroll, son Dewayne Carroll, daughter Tammy Carroll, brother Chris Carroll, and sister Kathy Carroll.

A gathering of family & friends for Calvin will be held Monday, June 30, 2025 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Liberty In Christ, 4745 Leanna Rd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129. A gathering of family & friends will occur Tuesday, July 1, 2025 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Liberty In Christ. Following will be a Celebration of Life at 11:00 AM with internment at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, 5350 North West Broad Street, Murfreesboro, TN, 37129. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

