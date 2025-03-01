OBITUARY: Caleb James McLoud

Caleb James McLoud, 43, passed away Friday, February 21st, in his home in Nashville.

Caleb had the unique privilege of seeing the world and was often in awe of the art and fashion that fueled his creative spirit. Through his personal expression, artistic endeavors, and curated collections, he left the world more fascinating than he found it.

Born October 22, 1981, in Reed City, MI, Caleb grew up in Murfreesboro, TN. He attended the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City, where he pursued his passion for fashion. After an internship at Heatherette, Caleb worked closely with the designer at Cloak, a position that allowed him to travel frequently to Paris. Later, he lived in San Francisco, Oakland, and Paris before returning to Tennessee.

Caleb attended Middle Tennessee State University, where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in English while nurturing his love for the French language. He was proud of his writing and his mastery of French. While pursuing his Master’s in Library Science, Caleb began working at the Jean and Alexander Heard Library at Vanderbilt University, where he thrived, surrounded by books and plants that he rescued from forgotten corners.

Known for his out-of-the-box fashion choices, Caleb was always the best dressed in any room. He was constantly creating—whether through collage, interior design, or lavish embellishments of his found clothing pieces. A colorful force of nature, Caleb fiercely loved those around him. While working at the library, he often helped those in need, creating programs to support the community. He was always there for others when they needed him most. Caleb had a special love for children, none more than his niece and nephew.

Caleb could most often be found scouring thrift store shelves for the next piece to add to his collection or finding a perfect gift for a loved one.

He is survived by his parents, Dale and Kitty McLoud of Murfreesboro; his sister Sara McLoud and her partner Alex Saylor of Columbia; his nephew and niece, Arthur and Beatrice Downs; and his best friend, Aiden Layer.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 1st, at Murfreesboro Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice or to The Rutherford Public Library Foundation, a tribute to Caleb and the impact he made in helping others discover the power of stories, knowledge, and curiosity.