Obituary for Caleb Isaac Ashburn

Caleb Isaac Ashburn, age 20, passed away June 30, 2021. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and worked at Waffle House.

Caleb was preceded in death by his grandmother, Dale Armstrong and cousin Corinna Belcher. He is survived by his parents, Jonathan Ashburn and Tabitha Armstrong Ashburn; grandparents, George Armstrong, Toby and Clittie McPeak; aunts and uncles, Kim Patrick, Gregory Ashburn, Timothy (Kristin) Ashburn, Susan (James) Belcher; and cousins, Jonathan (Erin) Belcher, Joshua Belcher, Sarah (Zachary) Henderson, Daniel (Casey) Belcher, Hannah (David) Belcher, Brittany Rose, Delana Patrick, Tanner Patrick, Miranda Patrick, Joe Ashburn, Ben Ashburn and Destiny Mannahan.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Monday, July 5, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 2:00 PM, Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Jonathan Belcher and Franklin Brown officiating. Burial will follow in O’Brien Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.


