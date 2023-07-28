OBITUARY: Byrom ‘Eddie’ Edward Finchum

Byrom “Eddie” Edward Finchum, age 72, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Finchum, Sr. and Lillian Jones Finchum; brother, Harold Finchum; and his sisters, Thelma Bess and JoAnn Wells.

He is survived by Rachel Finchum; son, Will Finchum; brother, Charles (Carolyn) Finchum Jr.; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 12 pm-2 pm on Saturday, July 29 at Phillips-Robinson Funeral Home, 2707 Gallatin Rd., in Nashville. His memorial service will begin immediately following the visitation at 2 pm in our chapel. https://www.phillipsrobinson.com

