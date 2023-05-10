OBITUARY: Buddy Vance

Buddy Vance, age 84, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

He was preceded in death by his parents Jessie A. and Mary Francis Vance of Woodbury, brother Jimmy S. Vance and sister Carol Vance Jackson.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years Stacie Nixon Vance; son, Tim Vance (wife Susan Smith Vance) of Murfreesboro, Tn.; daughter, Sharon Renee’ Vance of Murfreesboro, Tn.; granddaughter, Alexis (husband Wiley Casey) of Hampton, Va.; grandson, Taylor L. Vance of Brooklyn, NY; sisters, Martha Haley of Florida and Betty Smith of Smyrna, Tn.

He was born in Woodbury, Tn. He was a graduate of Woodbury High School (1957) and Middle Tennessee State College (1962). He was a member of First Baptist Church Murfreesboro, Tn. He was a partner with Dr. Clifford N. Stark in the dairy and farming business. He was a realtor, auctioneer and residential home builder in Murfreesboro, Tn.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He loved gardening, fishing, and watching the Tennessee Volunteers.

Visitation was 4:00-7:00 PM, Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers with Dr. Glen Money officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

