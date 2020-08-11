Bryan Andrew Daley, age 28, passed away August 6, 2020 at his residence.

He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Lala Daley and Brenda Ritenour and grandfather, Kenneth Ritenour Sr.; He is survived by his mother, Teresa Mercado and her husband, Felix; father, Eugene “Geno” Daley II; son, Mason; daughter, Alayna; brothers, Nicholas Daley, Thomas Daley, Sam Daley; sister, Brittany Waters and grandfather, Eugene G. Daley, Sr and his wife, Sharon.

Visitation with the family will be 3:00 PM until time of memorial service at 4:00 PM, Monday, August 17, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Nicholas Daley will officiate.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130.