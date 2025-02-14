OBITUARY: Bruce Walters

Bruce Walters, age 79, passed away on February 10, 2025 at NHC Health Care in Murfreesboro.

He was born in Detroit, MI and has lived in Rutherford County for the past 20 years. He served in the US Navy and retired in sales.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, DeForest Walters and Jeanne Tatlock Walters; wife, Jacqueline “Jackie” Walters; and brother, Michael Walters. He is survived by his sister, Terry Keffer; and grandchildren, Madison, Phoenix, Kennedy and Emma.

Visitation will be 3:00-5:00 PM, Saturday, February 22, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email