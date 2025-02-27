OBITUARY: Bruce David Sweet

Bruce David Sweet, age 84, passed away February 25, 2025 at his residence. He was born in Muskegon, MI and has lived in Rutherford County for the past 30 years. Bruce retired after 30 years with Consolidated Freight Union as a truck driver.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Sweet and Margaret Zylman Sweet; grandchild, Cali Stone; and brother-in-law, Ray Sones.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Stone Sweet; step-children, Madison Raye Stone and Meshae Loy Stone; brothers, Ron (Mary) Sweet, Doug (Vickie) Sweet; sister, Suzie Sones; and grandchildren, Robert Stone, Charles Conaway, Ava Conaway, Marlie Conaway, Eli Conaway, King Conaway, and Daykota Ross.

Visitation will be 10:00 AM until time of memorial service at 12:00 PM, Saturday, March 1, 2025 at Abiding Faith Lutheran Church 10411 Old Nashville Hwy, Smyrna, TN 37167. Lunch will be served following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Lung Association.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

