OBITUARY: Bruce Allen Scofield

Mr. Bruce Allen Scofield passed from this life peacefully on Wednesday, September 25, 2024. He was attended by his immediate family in Huntsville, Alabama.

He was born to Tracey L. Scofield and Stella Hollenbeck Scofield in Sandwich, Illinois on November 6, 1935.

Mr. Scofield was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Mrs. Dorothy Christine Holladay Scofield; a daughter, Carol Christine Scofield (Igney); and a son, William Charles Scofield.

He is survived by his son U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Bradley Bruce Scofield, wife Gena Wade Scofield and their daughter Annalee Bradyn Scofield of Huntsville, AL; grandchildren Michael William Igney (Tina Rashi Igney) of Smyrna, TN; Andrew Bradley Scofield (spouse Kayla Scofield and children Ella, Airen, Aires and Andre) of Huntsville, AL; Huntsville Police Officer Adam Richard Scofield (spouse Daniella Scofield and children Emma, Britten, Jaxson, Dominic, and Delilah); Alexander William Scofield (spouse Jessica Pew Scofield) of Huntsville, AL; great-grandchildren Carson Michael Igney and Isabella Carol Igney of Smyrna, TN; and great, great grandchild Rowan Igney of Smyrna, TN.

Mr. Scofield lived the majority of his adult life in Rockford, Illinois; Fort Wayne, Indiana; Christiana, TN and Huntsville, Alabama. He was a highly skilled and professionally respected Electronic Engineer and provided engineering services to International Harvester, Sun Electric, Ford Motor Company and Nissan Motor Manufacturing. He was an avid traveler and lived abroad in Hermosillo, Mexico for a number of years while assisting with constructing the Ford Assembly plant for the Mercury Sable.

After retiring from the Automotive Manufacturing industry, Mr. Scofield enjoyed reading, trading stock options and visiting with his grandchildren. Mr. Scofield was a generous donor to the Saint Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Visitation was Sunday, 29 September 2024 from 1:00 P.M. until the time for funeral services beginning at 3:00 P.M. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Brother Don Russell will officiate and burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

An online guest book is available for the Scofield family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Mr. Scofield may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Memphis, TN 38101.

