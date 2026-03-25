Brookelynn Jewel Whitaker, age 19, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2026. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Madison and Gabrielle Whitaker.

She is survived by her parents, Dwight and Summer Whitaker; brothers, Whit and Lincoln Whitaker; grandparents, Kal and Janet Whitaker, Tammie Broadway (Jed), and Greg Fuller (Bonnie); great grandparents, Teresa Bryson and John Whitaker; uncles, Kerry Whitaker (Mindy), Dillon Fuller (Clair); cousins, Jordan Whitaker, Emilia and Madelyn Fuller; and many other family and close friends.

Brookelynn was a light to all she met, a free spirit who truly marched to the beat of her own drum. She found joy in art, reading, and caring for animals—especially her beloved guinea pig, Poppy June—but above all, she cherished being a sister. Jewel was a soul full of curiosity and inspiration, channeling her thoughts and dreams into writing. She delighted in spending time with her family, often enjoying long hours of “girl time” doing her hair and makeup—her “warpaint.” Above all else, her faith remained unwavering; her church group was not only her foundation, but also her tribe, surrounding her with love, strength, and belonging.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, March 27, 2026 from 4:00-8:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be Saturday, March 28, 2026 at 11:00 AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Miller Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

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This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

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