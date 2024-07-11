OBITUARY: Brittany Nicole McHugh

Brittany Nicole McHugh, age 26, of Murfreesboro, TN, formerly Stuart, FL, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2024.

Brittany is survived by her parents, Frances and Leo McHugh, and sisters Cynthia (Drew) Barrett, Catherine (Kenneth) Kolinski, and Christina McHugh. She is also survived by her grandmother, Jane Kelly, cousins Jacqueline Kelly and Ronnie Watkins, and nieces Kayleigh and Aubrey McHugh and Charlotte Kolinski.

Brittany was a special girl who was loved by all who knew her. She enjoyed spending time with her family, working on art projects, and loving on her dogs, Maisie, Layla, and Daphne.

A Celebration of Life will take place from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm on Saturday, July 20, 2024 at Cedar Glade Brews, a place where Brittany enjoyed spending time.

If you are able to celebrate her with us, please wear purple, as it was her favorite color.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The National Kidney Foundation or Best Buddies in Brittany’s honor.

