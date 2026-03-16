OBITUARY: Brigadier General Thomas Don Farmer

Brigadier General Thomas Don Farmer, age 95, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Stone River Manor. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and served as a former commander 30 Armored Brigade (Sep), Tennessee Army National Guard. Thomas was a member of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church and a retired Insurance Agent/Owner with Farmer Brothers Insurance.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, T. Farmer and Jesse Wall Farmer; wife, Emily Bell Farmer; son, Donnie Farmer, Jr, brother, Sterling Farmer; sister, Bessie Lee Fite, and son-in-law, Jeff Alan Jones.

He is survived by sons, Eddie Farmer; daughter, Lee Farmer Jones; and grandchildren, Sara Nunnery, JT Farmer, Ben Farmer, Thomas Farmer, III, Adeline Farmer; and eight great-grandchildren.

A service for Thomas will be held at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, March 18, 2026 at 12:00 noon with Chris Warren officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until service time on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. Burial will follow at Wards Grove Cemetery with full Military Honors.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com. Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

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