Brian Pena Sr

Brian Severn Pena Sr., age 47, passed away May 2, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his Grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Pena and Mr. and Mrs. Jack Hollin.

He is survived by his parents, Sam and Kathi Pena; Brother, Eric Pena,; Sister, Heather Moorman; wife, Christine Pena; children, Aubrea Elizabeth Pena, Brian Severn Pena, Jr and Cayce Delaney Pena; Brothers and Sisters in Law, Nieces, Nephews and one Great-Nephew.
Special Friends that are family-Alice Poupard and Kevin Wilson, Wayne and Keisha Laviolette, Jeremy Sartain, Monica and Autumn Miller, Rusty Alexander, and Samantha Namie.

He loved his “adopted” grandbabies- “June Bug” and “Peanut”. He also loved his grandkittens, Professor and Twitch.

Brian was a native of Texas, born on Galveston Island. He graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1994. Shortly thereafter, he moved to Nashville, TN-meeting his wife,Christine. They married and had three children. Brian’s profession was a Long-Haul, Over the Road Truck Driver. He was blessed to travel to so many beautiful places along the way. Brian loved his Texas Longhorns, the Astros and the Texans. He had a love of 80’s music. And anyone that knew Brian, knew that he was a Van Halen enthusiast. He would probably say the biggest loss of 2020 was the death of Eddie Van Halen. We hope he gets to meet him now!

Brian was diagnosed with diabetes around the age of 26. He fought a long, hard battle—beating the odds for some time. Peacefully, he passed surrounded by love and friendship.

Brian’s smile and laugh and sense of humor will certainly be missed, but not forgotten. We love you, We miss you. We will never forget you. We will see you again.

Love Always-Pumpkin, Patch and Sweet Pie

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Brian, please visit the Tribute Store.


