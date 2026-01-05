OBITUARY: Brian O. Bergeron Sr.

Brian O. Bergeron, Sr., age 73, passed away on December 23, 2025, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Born on October 12, 1952, in New Orleans, Louisiana, Brian lived a life marked by devotion to family and a tireless work ethic.

He is lovingly remembered by his wife of 53 years, Sharon Bergeron; his daughter Kristin Mullen and her husband Mike; his son Brian Bergeron, Jr. and his wife Kara; and his cherished grandchildren Kaylee and Hunter Mullen and Caroline, Piper, and Tripp Bergeron. Brian’s deep love for his grandchildren was evident in the time he spent watching their activities and sharing in their lives.

Brian is also survived by his siblings: Sonny Bergeron and his wife Leslie, Don Bergeron, Jill Hebert and her husband Todd, and Alan Bergeron. He leaves behind his mother-in-law Evelyn Freeman and his sister-in-law Stacy St. Pierre.

He was preceded in death by his parents Elmo and Iris Bergeron, sisters Kay Nini and Jan Milton; and sister- in-law Susan Waguespack.

Brian found joy in life’s simple pleasures- taking drives just to be on the go, enjoying meals with loved ones, sipping coffee or Coca-Cola while catching up with friends or family over the phone. He delighted in sharing pictures on social media- each image a testament to the people he loves and the moments he treasured. His presence was a constant source of warmth to those around him.

May his memory bring comfort to all who knew him. A celebration of life will be at 6:30pm the evening of Friday, January 9, 2026 at Roselawn Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 5:00pm. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email