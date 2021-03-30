Brian Keith Grimes, age 33, passed away March 24, 2021. He was born in Savannah, GA and a resident of Rutherford County.

Brian was always there to make you smile. He loved playing jokes on his children to make them laugh. He was a very fun loving man with a heart of gold. Brian will be missed by many and loved dearly by his family.

Brian was preceded in death by his grandparents, Julius and Eleanor Edgar; and father-in-law, Hoyte Bain, Jr. He is survived by his parents, Darrel Stagner and Rhonda Grimes; wife, Felecia Bain Grimes; children, Xavier Grimes, Addison Grimes, Brayden Lumpkins, Conner Grimes, Chandler Grimes, Haven Coats and Dawson Reed; siblings, Joseph Grimes, Destiny Grimes, Ashley Grimes, and Kimberly Bain; and many other nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 2:00 PM, Monday, March 29, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers with Eric Ross officiating.

