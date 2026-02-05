OBITUARY: Brett Henry Bishop

Brett Henry Bishop, 63, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away on Saturday, January 17, 2026.

Brett was born in Springfield, Massachusetts to Dave Bishop and Henriette Calkins on April 22nd, 1962. Brett was raised in Palmer, MA. He attended Palmer High School and graduated in 1980. He went on to join the military. He worked as an observation scout and helicopter repairer for 12 years. He enjoyed hunting, cars, and his grandchildren. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal w/ Oak Leaf Clusters, Army Achievement Medal w/ 2 Oak Leaf Clusters and several Good conduct Medals.

He is preceded in death by his stepmother, Beverly Bishop and stepdaughter Kayla Hurst.

Brett is survived by his wife, Melissa Bishop of Murfreesboro, his father, Dave Bishop of Springfield, MA; mother, Henriette Calkins of Ware, Massachusetts; children, Amber Rose Hamilton; Brett Michael Bishop; grandchildren, Cortland Wayne Hamilton; Christopher Anthony Hamilton; as well as Braylee Ann Bishop; Brett Kingslee Bishop; and step granddaughter, Lucy Hurst; stepchild, Lonnie McCloud; siblings Pamela Kosnicki; Darlene Bergeron; Katherine Mascaro; and Kimberly King; and their spouses, all of whom are in Massachusetts, and beloved nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on February 3, 2026, from 1pm – 2pm with a Celebration of Life to follow at 2pm. Murfreesboro Funeral Home will be handling the funeral arrangements.