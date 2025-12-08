OBITUARY: Brent McCluskey

Joe Brent McCluskey, age 63, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, stepped into the arms of Jesus on Monday, December 1, 2025, at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. Born and raised in Murfreesboro, Brent was the beloved son of Joe and Olene McCluskey, and is now reunited with them, as well as his brother Steve, whom he missed dearly.

Brent lived his life with a quiet strength and a gentle heart. He was the kind of man who showed love not through grand gestures, but through everyday devotion. Showing up, working hard, and caring fiercely for the people who meant the world to him. For 41 years, he loved his wife, Lesia, with a loyalty and tenderness that set the foundation for their family. Their marriage was a true partnership, built on years of shared dreams, hard times weathered together, and countless small moments that spoke louder than words ever could.

He was immensely proud of his children: Adam McCluskey (Jeren), Bryson McCluskey (Kristi), and Lauren Sowden (Adam). To them, he was not just a dad, he was a steady place to land, a quiet encourager, and a man whose presence made everything feel a little safer. Being “Pop-Pop” was one of Brent’s greatest joys, and his 11 grandchildren brought out the softest, happiest parts of him. Madison (18), Lexi (14), Makenna (6), Addie (10), Oliver (7), Walker (5), Magnolia (3), Poppy Jo (2), Emerson (1), Jamie (2), Archer Joe (1). His brother, Mark, along with the rest of his extended family and friends, will forever feel the space Brent’s absence leaves behind.

Brent’s faith was steady and sincere. As a member of Mt. Hermon Baptist Church, he lived out his beliefs through kindness, humility, and compassion. His years working for the City of Murfreesboro were marked by dedication, integrity, and the same dependability he carried into every part of his life.

Visitation for Brent will be held at Woodfin Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 2:00 p.m., led by Pastor Jerry Howard. Brent will be laid to rest at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, surrounded by family and friends who loved him dearly.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and messages for the family through the online guestbook at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Brent leaves behind more than a list of dates and accomplishments, he leaves a legacy of love, faithfulness, and quiet strength. His family’s hearts are forever shaped by the man he was: steadfast, gentle, deeply loving, and irreplaceable. Though his presence will be missed beyond measure, his love will carry on in the lives of those who were blessed to call him theirs.