OBITUARY: Brennan Patrick Mulvey

It is with immense sadness that we announce that Brennan Patrick Mulvey, age 23, of Murfreesboro, TN, departed this life on February 2nd, 2025.

Brennan was born at Naval Hospital Jacksonville in Florida on May 27th, 2001.

After spending most of his childhood in Western North Carolina, Brennan moved to New Jersey, and then eventually settled in Tennessee. Brennan was a very adventurous soul, with a great love of travel and anything outdoors. Brennan was very enthusiastic about all things music, history, and birdwatching. He had many hobbies over the years, including playing soccer and basketball, among other sports, before finding his passion in hockey. Brennan lit up every room with his infectious smile and laugh. He will be most remembered for the joy he brought others with his unique humor and charm.

Brennan will be deeply missed by his mother, Crystal Morris; father, Christopher Mulvey and stepmother, Stephanie McCoy; sister, Reagan Mulvey; maternal grandparents, H. Ellis and Patricia Morris, and paternal grandparents, Doreen Kosciusko, and Daniel Mulvey (Joanna Gonzalez-Mulvey); step-sister Kirsten Reeves, her husband, Mitchell, and their daughter, Estella; maternal uncle, Thomas Morris, and cousin Aubrey Morris; best friend, Stephanie Thomas and their beloved cats; as well as many cousins, great-aunts and uncles, and cherished friends.

Services will be private.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

