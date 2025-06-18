OBITUARY: Brennan Chad Reynolds

Brennan Chad Reynolds, age 35, passed away on June 14, 2025. He was a native of Murfreesboro and worked as a HVAC technician.

Brennan was preceded in death by grandparents, Carl “Redd” Reynolds, Dorothy Elizabeth Reynolds and Uncle Anthony Wayne “Tony” Taylor.

He is survived by his parents, Darrell Wayne (Tessa) Reynolds, Mary (LJ) Fetters; siblings, Carl (Lacey) Reynolds, Cory Reynolds, Charr (Tianita) Alexander, Kristina Eagles, and Jacqueline Baggett; children, Brennan Chad Reynolds, Jr., Lillian Reynolds, Mia Reynolds, Mahogany Reynolds, Ayden Sissom and DJ Sissom; Aunt Vickie “Bibi” Taylor; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Saturday, June 21, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 2:00 PM, Sunday, June 22, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Good Shepherd Children’s Home, 203 Woodcraft Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37127; 615-896-1459.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

