Mrs. Brenda Sue Shepherd, age 55, of Smyrna, TN passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021. She was a native of Elyria, OH. Brenda proudly served her country in the United States Air Force. She worked at the VA Medical Centers in Nashville and Murfreesboro before becoming a stay-at-home mom and a self-employed businesswoman. Brenda loved her family and taking care of her grandchildren. She was a faithful member of LifePoint Church in Smyrna.

Brenda is survived by her husband of 21 years, Rick Shepherd; daughter, Bryttany Ewing and her husband Steven; son, Richard Shepherd and his wife Chelsie; grandchildren, Victoria, Xeoie, Axton, Riley, Meredith, and Raylan; siblings, Judy Slater, Carolyn Farhney, and Gerald Calhoun; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Dorothy Vance.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, April 19, 2021 from 9:00am until the time of funeral services beginning at 11:30am at Hope Fellowship Church, 1429 Lee Victory Pkwy, Smyrna. Burial with military honors will follow in the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, Pegram.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 and an online guestbook is available for the Shepherd family at www.woodfinchapel.com.