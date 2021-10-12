Brenda May Cook, age 59, passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was a native and lifelong resident of Rutherford County.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Nelson and Lola Morton Cook.

She is survived by her brothers, Jerry Cook and David (Deirdre Grace) Cook; nephews, Anthony Clayton Cook, Christopher Cook, and Cody Cook; great-nephew, Thomas Jack Cook; and great-nieces, Elaine Collette Cook, Harper Kate Cook, Gracie Ann Cook, and Mia Jade Cook.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422. Please leave condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.