OBITUARY: Brenda Louise Burton

Brenda Louise Burton, age 84 of Murfreesboro, TN, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, March 15, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on July 9, 1940, in Murfreesboro, TN to the late Leonard and Edith Williams Lovvorn.

Also preceded in death by her brother, James Owen Lovvorn.

She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Marvin Burton; daughter, Lisa (Larry) Wilson; son, Tony (Patti) Burton; granddaughter, Michelle (Wes) Turner; grandson, Jared (Kayla Pritchard) Wilson; and nephew, Michael (Heather) Lovvorn.

Visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, from 11am – 1pm with services to follow at 1pm in the chapel. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

Family and friends will be pallbearers.

To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.