OBITUARY: Brenda Lou Humphries

Brenda Lou Humphries, a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2025, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, at the age of 70. Born on February 9, 1955, in Maysville, Kentucky, Brenda’s warmth, humor, and strength touched the lives of everyone who knew her.

Brenda was the cherished daughter of Hubert Carl Doyle and Ruth Browning. Following the untimely passing of her mother, she was lovingly raised by her older sister, Ina Marie Stout, and her family. This early experience instilled in Brenda a profound independence and resilience that defined her character throughout her life. She was known for her strong spirit, infectious laughter, and unwavering devotion to her family.

Brenda was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles C. Humphries, and her brothers and parents. She leaves behind a legacy of love and cherished memories through her daughters: Ruth Humphries, Crystal Humphries, and Charlene K. Smith (married to Christopher). She was a doting grandmother to Shelby Humphries, Kenneth Humphries (and his partner, Madison), Christopher Humphries, and Charlet Davis, and Heston Smith as well as a great-grandmother to Mason Humphries and Lee Humphries. Brenda’s family was her pride and joy, and she made every moment spent with them precious, filling their lives with love and laughter.

Her hobbies and interests were simple yet profound. Brenda had a passion for gardening, finding solace and joy in nurturing her plants, a reflection of her nurturing spirit. She particularly adored hummingbirds, often filling her garden with flowers to attract these beautiful creatures, which she considered symbols of love and joy. Brenda also loved to spend time with her family, creating lasting memories through shared meals, celebrations, and quiet moments.

Brenda Lou Humphries leaves behind a legacy of love, strength, and laughter. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and the many lives she touched during her time with us. Though she has departed this world, her spirit will remain in the hearts of all who loved her, forever guiding and inspiring us.