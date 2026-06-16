Mrs. Brenda Kaye Rigsby, age 76, of Smyrna, TN, (previously of McMinnville, TN) died Friday, January 12, 2024, at Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, TN.

She was born November 09, 1947, in Woodbury, TN, was the owner and operator of Brenda’s Day Care for many years, and was a member of the Parkway Baptist Church in Smyrna. She loved her grandkids, enjoyed sewing, and appreciated the time she got to spend traveling. Mrs. Rigsby was preceded in death by her parents Rev. Fred Melvin and Ollie Mae Simmons McDougal, brother Harrison McDougal, and nephew James Brent McDougal.

Brenda is survived by her husband of 58 years Marvin Rigsby, children Kevin (Cari) Rigsby and Karen (Paul) Waters, sister Renee (Ron) Wilson, grandchildren Matthew Rigsby (fiancé Rebecca Raynor), Madilyn Rigsby, and Rachel Waters. Her nephews, nieces, and many family friends also survive.

Funeral services were conducted January 18, 2024, in the McMinnville Funeral Home Chapel. Dr. Harold Hunter officiated. Interment followed at Centertown Cemetery.

McMinnville Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements and was honored to be of service to the family of Brenda Rigsby. 931-473-6606.

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This obituary was published by McMinnville Funeral Home, LLC – McMinnville.

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