Brenda Kay Lockett was born November 11, 1958, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee to the late Alfred and Ada Lee Gaines. This sweet life came to an end on Friday, March 20, 2026, at her residence in Nashville, Tennessee. She was educated in the Rutherford County School System.

Brenda was a loving wife, devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend whose warmth and sense of humor touched all she met. Brenda was a woman of deep faith; she loved God and allowed her spiritual strength to guide her life.

She was a teacher by nature and by profession, earning her master’s degree + 30 in Education from Tennessee State University. She devoted over 30 years to teaching sharing her gift at Stratford High School and Born-Again Christian Academy.

Her wisdom, patience, and encouragement touched countless students, family members and friends. inspiring those around her to grow, learn and live with purpose. Her dedication to education was unwavering and left a lasting imprint.

Brenda dedicated her life to Christ at an early age, attending Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. After relocating to Nashville, she became a member of First Street Missionary Baptist Church.

Brenda later met the love of her life, together they joined Grace United Church, becoming one union on July 17, 2010.

For more than 15 years, she was an active and beloved member of Grace United Church, where she enjoyed teaching children and participating in God’s fellowship/worship until her health no longer allowed.

Brenda delighted in life’s simple pleasures: laughter, family gatherings, vacations music and dancing. She especially loved food and found joy in gathering with loved ones over a meal.

Brenda also enjoyed reading the Bible and found great joy in its teachings. She will be deeply missed, and her spirit will be remembered in the joy and laughter she brought to the world. May her faith, warmth and kindness continue to shine through all that loved her.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Ada Lee Gaines, siblings, Nancy Keith and Ollie Gray and granddaughter, Brentrice Wilson.

Those left to celebrate her life and cherish her memory is a devoted husband, James Lockett, Jr., children, Ada Henderson, Tj (Myesha) Miller, and Ebony (Kerry) Woods, stepchildren, Katherine (Paul) Mastin, James (Melissa) Mayo, William Lockett, Ashley Wilson, Lagressa Toney and Latricia (Timothy) Johnson, grandchildren, India (Chris) Bradford, Dion Swanson, Azhanei and Jamir Miller, Harrah and Harold Kirby, Kerry Jr. and Kelahni Woods, great grandchildren, Reign and Skai Dailey, devoted step-grandchildren, Latoya Hamer, Nathaniel and Brenna Wilson, Tyree and Max Johnson, Mikian Beasley, siblings, Gracie Goochh, Mattie Sanders, Deborah Ridley, Debbie Robinson and Janice Gaines, loving sisters-in-law, Mildred (Larry) Patton, Ruby and Valerie Lockett a host of loving nieces, nephews, other family and friends too numerous to name.

Funeral Services Provided By Terrell Broady Funeral Home, Inc. – Nashville

3855 Clarksville Pike, Nashville, TN 37218

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This obituary was published by Terrell Broady Funeral Home, Inc..

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