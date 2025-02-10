OBITUARY: Brenda K. Hill

Brenda K. Hill, aged 71, made her journey to meet Jesus on February 2, 2025, at Cookeville Regional Medical Center.

Born in Cole City, IL, she was a resident of Cookeville, TN, in Putnam County.

Before retiring, Brenda worked as a computer programmer. Her devotion to her church and family was evident through her work in Sunday School. Brenda will be lovingly remembered for her angel collection and her commitment to keeping in touch with family and friends. Her beloved fur babies, Fraggle and Ziva, held a special place in her heart.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Ernest Lee and Dorothy J. Flatt Seamen; her son, James Randal McDavid; and her sister, Linda.

Brenda is survived by her devoted husband, Randle Hill; her children, Darrin Lee McDavid and his wife Darlene, and Stephen McDavid along with daughter-in-law Lisa McDavid, widow of James. She is also survived by her step-children, Robert Hill, Cathy Dugan, Lara Long, and Karl Houdeschell; her brother, Ronald Lee; her sister, Barbara Reynolds; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her furry companions, Fraggle and Ziva.

A memorial service will be announced at a later time.

For those wishing to express condolences, please visit www.jenningsandayers.com. Arrangements are under the care of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN, 37130. For inquiries, call 615-893-2422.

