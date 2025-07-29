OBITUARY: Brenda Gordon

Mrs Brenda Gordon age 68 passed away on Friday, July 25, 2025 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, TN.
Services are forthcoming. Please keep the Gordon Family in your thoughts and prayers.
Arrangements entrusted to Hellum Funeral Home, Inc.
611 South Highland Ave. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-4323
This obituary was published by J.C. Hellum Funeral Home – Murfreesboro.
Obituaries provided free for the community.
