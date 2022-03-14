Mrs. Brenda Faye Hudson passed away on March 11, 2022 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital, she was 72 years old.

She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Willie Robert Dutton and Lyssadean Cherry Dutton; husband, Larry Kenneth Hudson; and brother, Andrew Clay Dutton.

She is survived by her daughter, Crystal Dawn Warrick; and numerous family and friends.

Visitation will be 9:00 until 11:00 AM, Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will follow at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Nicky Nichols officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

