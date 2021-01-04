Brecka Nicole Halbrooks, passed away December 28, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and attended Bible Church of Jesus

She is survived by her parents, Johnny Halbrooks, Melba Emler Hallbrooks and Kimberly Cason Halbrooks. She is survived by sons, Jacob, Bratton, Hayden; daughter, Alexis; brothers, Greg Halbrooks of Christiana, Tylor Cason of Shelbyville; and sister, Beth Merritt of Murfreesboro.

Visitation with the family will be 10:00 AM until time of church service at 12:00 PM, Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Bible Church of Jesus, 6371 Bradyville Pike, Murfreesboro with Mark Tipton officiating. Burial will follow in Cothran Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com