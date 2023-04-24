OBITUARY: Braxton Lee Harrell

Braxton Lee Harrell, age 18 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee went to be with our Lord on Friday, April 21, 2023. Braxton has courageously fought a battle of cancer for many years.

He was preceded in death by his mother Jerri Anne McGuire Harrell who died in September of 2021, grandfather, Charles Levon Harrell.

Braxton is survived by his father, Stacy Harrell; sister; Savannah Harrell; grandparents; Anthony “Tony” McGuire and Brenda Mizell McGuire, Debbie Harrington; aunts, Jamie McGuire, Lisa Harrell; uncles, Anthony “Joe” McGuire, and Jonathon McGuire (Vickie) Ronnie Harrell, Steve Harrell, Jeremy Harrell; several cousins and a host of other family and friends.

A celebration of life service will be held at Northside Baptist Church at 655 W Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro TN with visitation and reception to follow. www.woodfinchapel.com

#faithoverfear #p4b

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/