Daniel Brantley Walton, age 34 of LaVergne, TN, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020. He was born in Nashville, TN. Brantley was preceded in death by a brother, Anthony Taylor Hicks and grandfathers, James W. Palmer and Charles H. Walton.

Brantley is survived by his mother and bonus dad, Jamie Palmer Hicks and Tony Hicks of Shelbyville, TN; father and bonus mom, Charles H. Walton, Jr. and Sheila Walton of Woodbury, TN; daughters, Callie and Allie Walton of Shelbyville, TN and Hallie Walton of LaVergne, TN; siblings, Madelyn Hicks of Shelbyville, TN, Chelsie Land of McMinnville, TN, Cody Walton of Woodbury, TN, and Kimberly Grizzle of McMinnville, TN; grandparents, Margo Palmer of Smyrna, TN, Brother Milton and Barbara Hicks of LaVergne, TN, Reba Walton of LaVergne, TN, and Buddy and Marcia Mayo of Woodbury, TN.

Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Tuesday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM Tuesday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Brother Bill Thomason officiating. Graveside services will be 3:00 PM Tuesday at the Temple Cemetery in Farmington, TN in Marshall County. Pallbearers will be John Corter, Timothy Key, Jay and Wil Palmer, James and Jeffery Ward, and Cody Walton.

Brantley was a member of Living Springs Baptist Church and was employed with Eveready Heating and Cooling Services.

An online guestbook for the Walton and Hicks family is available at www.woodfinchapel,com.

