OBITUARY: Brant Ashley Voss

Brant Ashley Voss, age 53, passed away suddenly on August 20, 2025. He was a native of Rutherford County and resided in Manchester, TN.

Brant proudly served in the US Marine Corps and retired after 20 years of service. He worked in law enforcement for over 9 years as a K-9 officer and recently started at the Tullahoma Police Department as a School Resource Officer.

He was a loving husband and father. He had a passion for bass fishing and did so any chance he had, and enjoyed teaching his son how to fish. Brant had a witty personality that drew so many people to him, and there was never a dull moment while in his presence. He enjoyed helping others succeed and was always the guy they went to for advice.

Brant was preceded in death by his brother, Brian Voss; and dad, Joel Allen Voss. He is survived by his mother and step-father, Brenda Carol Lewellen (Earl T.) Harris; wife, Joanne Voss; son, Beckham Voss; bonus daughters, Tiernee Campbell, Kennedy Haigh; grandchild, Zyaire; and his K-9 partner, Milo.

Everyone that knew Brant knew how much love he had for his K-9 partner Milo, if you would like to donate in lieu of flowers, please visit this page. https://give.projectk9hero.org/team/765963

Visitation will be from 3:00 PM until the time of the memorial service at 6:00 PM, Tuesday, August 26, 2025, with Military Honors at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com. Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

